Jets cut Kalen Ballage, add QB Mike White to practice squad

A longtime favorite of Jets coach Adam Gase is on the way out.

The Jets announced today that they have released running back Kalen Ballage, who was drafted by the Dolphins when Gase was their head coach and signed with the Jets this year. Ballage had three carries for 13 yards and nine catches for 67 yards this season.

The Jets also announced that quarterback Mike White has been signed to the practice squad. White started this season on the Jets’ practice squad, spent three games on the active roster, then was released and is now back on the practice squad.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with a shoulder injury and may be limited in practice this week, so White’s return may help the Jets’ offense get more work done on the practice field.