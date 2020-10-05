Joe Judge, Sean McVay don’t have much to say on Golden Tate-Jalen Ramsey fight

USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s 17-9 Rams win over the Giants was a dull affair for the 60 minutes of playing time, but things got a bit more spirited after the final whistle.

That’s when Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s acrimonious relationship led to the two players exchanging punches before a slew of others moved in to break up the brawl. Tate’s sister has two children with Ramsey, but they are no longer together and Tate has been public about sharing his feelings that Ramsey has not treated her well.

Neither head coach had much to say about the fracas. Rams head coach Sean McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, he was “not really sure” what happened because he was shaking hands at the time. Giants head coach Joe Judge said he was also short on specifics.

“I have to see and find out all the details right there,” Judge said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I don’t have anything there yet. Obviously we want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes. I don’t know all the details, so I’m going to reserve comment on that until I find out everything.”

Judge said he wouldn’t share any conversations he had with Tate before the game when asked if he spoke to the wideout about how he’d handle his emotions regarding Ramsey. It’s likely the NFL will address the incident with both men at some point this week.