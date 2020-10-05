Joey Bosa: Tristan Wirfs is a good player, will be a great player

Getty Images

Chargers All-Pro defensive end Joey Bosa ran into a rookie who gave him everything he could handle on Sunday when he matched up against Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Bosa didn’t do much of anything in the Chargers’ 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers, managing just one tackle and no sacks, and he acknowledged afterward that he had a tough time going up against Wirfs.

“He’s a good player, and he’s gonna be a great player,” Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Wirfs is incredibly strong and has good agility for a man his size. At just 21 years old, Wirfs still has plenty of room to develop. Bosa may be right: Wirfs has what it takes to become a great player, and he’s already plenty good.