Josh Allen: Shoulder’s good, landed on it a little funky

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen’s play has been a big reason for the Bills’ undefeated start to the season, so there was reason to worry when he went to the locker room after coming down hard on his left shoulder in the first half of the game.

Allen’s absence turned out to be a brief one, however. He returned to action and powered the team to a 4-0 record with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run in the 30-23 win over the Raiders.

After the game, the quarterback explained what happened and why he doesn’t think it will hinder his preparation for this week.

“It’s good,” Allen said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I just landed it on it a little funky, but it’s just the left shoulder, it’s not the right one, thank God. It’ll be all right, it’s no big deal, I played through the pain and we’ll get some treatment on it this week, but it shouldn’t inhibit anything.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott called Allen “a competitive sucker” after the game and wondered how any teammate could not love playing with someone like that. It’s hard to imagine anyone on the Bills feeling otherwise at this point.