Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley playing tonight

Getty Images

The Packers will be without their star receiver tonight, but the Falcons will have both of theirs.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, both Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) will play tonight.

Both were listed as questionable, and their availability is huge for a team trying to find its first win. Jones is Jones, one of the best wideouts in the game, who had nine catches for 157 yards in the opener before he was hurt in Week Two.

Ridley has more than picked up the slack, going over 100 yards in all three games.

The Packers will be without Davante Adams, but they’ve shown they can plug different receivers in and still rack up points.