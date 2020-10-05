Justin Jefferson: I’m just getting started

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t match the 175 receiving yards he posted in Week Three, but the first-round pick had another strong performance in Week Four against the Texans.

Jefferson caught four passes for 103 yards and the outcome was better than it was a week ago as the Vikings beat the Texans to earn their first victory of the season. After the 31-23 win was in the books, Jefferson said he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do.

“We didn’t have a preseason or anything before this,” Jefferson said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “You could say this is my preseason. I’m just getting started.”

Adam Thielen had eight catches for 114 yards and Dalvin Cook posted 130 yards on 27 carries to create the kind of balanced offensive attack that gives defenses fits.

“To have two receivers go over 100 yards and to have a running back go over 100 yards is crazy,” Jefferson said. “That’s a scary sight.”

Scary for the opposition, but a welcome sight to Vikings fans who were waiting to see their team finally come out on top in 2020.