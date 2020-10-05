LeSean McCoy week-to-week with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are banged up, and heading into a short week. That’s a bad combination.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, veteran running back LeSean McCoy suffered a Grade Two ankle sprain in yesterday’s win over the Chargers, and will be week-to-week.

That almost certainly knocks him out for Thursday’s game against the Bears.

He only has two carries on the season, for negative-2 yards, but has added 55 yards on nine receptions, working behind Ronald Jones.

The Bucs were without running back Leonard Fournette Sunday because of an ankle injury, along with wide receiver Chris Godwin, and wide receiver Mike Evans was in and out of the game with an ankle issue.