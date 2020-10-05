Matt Patricia: There was a lot of work to do when I got here, we’re trying to do it

Getty Images

The Lions are 1-3 this season after a 35-29 loss to the Saints on Sunday that followed a similar pattern to their first two defeats of the season.

Detroit was up 14-0 before giving up 35 straight points to New Orleans. They’ve given up double-digit leads in each of their three losses and the team is now 10-25-1 under head coach Matt Patricia as they head into a bye week.

Patricia was asked why fans should believe that he is the right coach to send things in a different direction given the team’s performance since he arrived.

“That’s a hard question,” Paticia said, via Brad Galli of WXYZ. “We just lost to the Saints. Let’s just give them credit for this game, they played extremely well and I know we got a lot of work to do. I think when I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do and that’s what we’re trying to do. But, talking about this year, we’re talking about right now, these first four games and obviously today wasn’t good enough.”

The Lions were 9-7 in both of Jim Caldwell’s final two years as the team’s head coach and General Manager Bob Quinn said that record was not good enough when he fired Caldwell in order to hire Patricia. Lions ownership bought what Quinn was selling at the time, but there’s been a change at the top with Sheila Ford Hamp taking over and it remains to be seen if she thinks the current coach deserves more time to try to get the team back to where it was when he took over.