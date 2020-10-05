No new positive COVID-19 tests for Titans

Getty Images

Fullback Khari Blasingame became the ninth player on the Titans to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list since last Tuesday when he was placed on the list Sunday, but the run of additions will come to an end on Monday.

According to multiple reports, testing of members of the Titans organization resulted in no new positives for the first time in nearly a week. In addition to the nine players who tested positive, there were nine non-playing personnel from the team that also tested positive over the last week.

If Tuesday brings the same lack of positive tests, the Titans should be able to open their facility on Wednesday as the league requires two straight days of negative results for that to happen. That would make it likelier that they will be able to play the Bills as originally scheduled in Week Five.

The return timelines for the players on the COVID-19 list will be determined by whether the players are symptomatic or not and those who are asymptomatic could be able to play this week if they get multiple negative tests back in the coming days.