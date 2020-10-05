No positive COVID-19 tests for Chiefs on Sunday

Getty Images

The Patriots are set to head to Kansas City for their rescheduled game against the Chiefs on Monday night after there were no positive results in Sunday’s round of COVID-19 testing.

The same was true of testing performed on the home team. Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reports that the Chiefs’ tests came back negative as well.

Kansas City will do another round of rapid testing on Monday morning, but it appears they’re on track to play after positive tests on both teams led to doubt over the weekend about the ability for things to move forward.

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had those tests, but no other players on either team tested positive.