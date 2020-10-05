Packers lead Falcons 20-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Falcons aren’t going to have to worry about blowing a 15-point lead tonight. Atlanta has not led and trails by 17 at halftime.

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half, two going to tight end Robert Tonyan, for a 20-3 halftime lead over the Falcons. The Packers have yet to punt.

It could be worse for the Falcons, who stopped Packers running back Jamaal Williams on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on Green Bay’s second series.

The Packers converted a fourth-and-two on their final drive of the half, with Rodgers finding Malik Taylor for a 20-yard gain to the 8-yard line. That set up Tonyan’s second touchdown on the next play.

Running back Aaron Jones scored the first touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Rodgers. Tonyan’s first touchdown covered 19 yards.

Rodgers is 18-of-22 for 228 yards.

The Packers have held the Falcons to 108 yards. Matt Ryan has completed 11 of 16 passes for 98 yards. Julio Jones has four catches for 32 yards, and Calvin Ridley has no catches.