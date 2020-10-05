Patriots activate Damien Harris, put Sony Michel on IR

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel is going to miss more than Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

The Patriots downgraded Michel from questionable to out with a quad injury on Monday morning and placed him on injured reserve in the afternoon. He’ll be out at least three games before he will be eligible to return to action.

Michel’s spot in the backfield rotation will be taken by Damien Harris. The Patriots activated Harris from IR on Monday and he will be eligible to play on Monday night. Harris had surgery on his pinkie before the start of the regular season.

The Patriots also activated wide receiver Gunner Olszewski from injured reserve and promoted wideout Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad. Safety Cody Davis has been placed on injured reserve. He had been ruled out with injured ribs.