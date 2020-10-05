Patriots’ Sunday PCR tests come back negative

Getty Images

The Patriots continue to get good news on COVID-19 testing.

A source tells PFT that all of the Patriots’ PCR test samples collected on Sunday came back negative. The PCR tests are the most accurate tests but also take longer to come back than the rapid point-of-care tests that the Patriots also took on Sunday, all of which also came back negative.

Cam Newton remains the only Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19. The Patriots’ trip to Kansas City was postponed when Newton’s test came back positive.

The Patriots are scheduled to fly to Kansas City today (in two planes, separating those who have been in close contact with Newton and those who haven’t) and play against the Chiefs tonight, with kickoff at 7:05 p.m. ET.