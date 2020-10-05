Quinnen Williams cleared of felony gun charges

Getty Images

The Jets haven’t won anything on the field this year, but one member of the team got a win off of it.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had two felony gun charges dismissed on Monday. Williams faced charges after arriving at LaGuardia Airport in March with a firearm in his carry-on bag. The gun was licensed in Alabama, but not in New York.

“As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges,” Williams’ attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “This case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of a firearm, which is why the government gave Mr. Williams nothing more than a ticket.”

With the legal matter out of the way, Williams can now put his full attention on trying to help his team win for the first time this season. They will be in Arizona in Week Five.