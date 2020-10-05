Report: Austin Ekeler seeking second opinion with 4-6 week timeline likely

Getty Images

A report earlier Monday indicated Chargers running back Austin Ekeler would miss multiple weeks with his injuries. A new report puts the prognosis at 4-6 weeks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Ekeler is seeking a second opinion on his hamstring injury and hyperextended knee and the timeline doctors have given him.

Ekeler played only three offensive snaps Sunday and had three touches for 14 yards. For the season, Ekeler has 66 touches for 392 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley handled the running back duties after Ekeler’s injury Sunday, but quarterback Justin Herbert was the team’s leading rusher with five carries for 14 yards.

The Chargers rushed for only 46 yards in the loss to the Bucs.