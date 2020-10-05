Robert Tonyan’s three touchdowns carry Packers to 30-16 win over Falcons

Getty Images

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan caught three of Aaron Rodgers‘ four touchdown passes on as Green Bay cruised to a 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Rodgers had just six incompletions on the night while throwing for 327 yards and the four touchdowns for Green Bay despite being without starting wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. The Packers have now scored at least 30 points in each of their first four victories to open the season.

Rodgers and the Packers still managed to take advantage of a significantly depleted Atlanta secondary to improve to 4-0 on the year. A 6-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones gave Green Bay an early 7-0 lead. After a 23-yard field goal from Elliott Fry got the Falcons on the board in the second quarter, the connection with Tonyan started to emerge.

Tonyan caught a 19-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 left in the first half to give Green Bay a 13-3 advantage. After a very quick three-and-out by the Falcons, it took just 51 seconds for Tonyan and Rodgers to hook up again as an 8-yard touchdown pass capped a 50-yard drive before the half.

Todd Gurley found the end zone twice on the night for Atlanta as they tried to manage with a hobbled and eventually sidelined Julio Jones. Gurley rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries with a 5-yard score closing the gap to 20-9 in the third quarter with Fry missing an extra point try.

Tonyan then added a 21-yard touchdown grab on Green Bay’s ensuing possession to extend the lead to 27-9. Tonyan finished the night with six catches for 98 yards. Jamaal Williams had 95 yards on eight catches for Jones finished with 71 rushing yards on 15 carries for Green Bay.

Gurley’s 3-yard touchdown again closed the deficit but the Falcons managed to get no closer. Mason Crosby added a 48-yard field goal to push the Green Bay lead to 30-16. A fourth down pass from Matt Ryan intended for Calvin Ridley was late and behind its intended target in the end zone and was broken up by Adrian Amos with 3:38 left to play.

Ryan completed 28 of 39 passes for 285 yards for the Falcons. With Jones out due to a hamstring injury, Olamide Zaccheaus ended up leading Atlanta in receiving with eight catches for 86 yards.