Romeo Crennel becomes oldest head coach in NFL history

Getty Images

With Bill O’Brien out in Houston and veteran assistant (and former Browns and Chiefs) coach Romeo Crennel elevated to the interim job, Crennel is poised to make history.

Via NFL Research, Crennel will become the oldest person to coach an NFL game in the history of the league.

Crennel is 73. The next oldest coach in 101 NFL seasons was George Halas, who coached the Bears at 72.

The record could be broken within the next few years, by Pete Carroll and then by Bill Belichick. Regardless, Crennel’s name goes into a century-old record book, by virtue of being nearly three quarters of a century old when replacing Bill O’Brien as the head coach in Houston.

The last time Crennel served as an interim head coach, he did enough to win the permanent job in Kansas City. He’ll have 12 games to audition for the chance to coach the Texans when he’s 74, and possibly beyond.