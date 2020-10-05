Sony Michel downgraded to out for Monday’s game

Getty Images

Two planes are taking the Patriots to Kansas City for Monday night’s game against the Chiefs, but running back Sony Michel isn’t on either one of them.

The Patriots announced that Michel, who leads the team with 173 rushing yards, has been downgraded to out for the contest. He was listed as questionable on Friday with a quad injury after three days of limited practices last week.

Michel’s absence will leave the Patriots without their two leading rushers as quarterback Cam Newton will not be playing after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots will be getting James White back after he missed two games to be with his family following the death of his father. Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor are also on hand in the backfield.