Texans announce Romeo Crennel is interim coach, don't address GM role

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 5, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
The Texans have fired head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien, but they have only announced an interim replacement for one of those two positions.

Romeo Crennel will become the team’s interim head coach, Texans owner Cal McNair announced this afternoon.

But McNair did not say anything in his statement about who will take over as the Texans’ GM. That role isn’t as important during the regular season as it is in the offseason, but someone still has to be in charge of personnel decisions, and no one is quite sure who that someone is in Houston right now.

Jack Easterby, the Texans’ executive vice president of football operations, was not mentioned in McNair’s statement, but he is widely believed to be gaining influence within the team’s front office. Easterby is expected to work with McNair on finding the Texans’ next permanent head coach.

The Texans have a lot of rebuilding to do, and it isn’t currently clear who will be calling the shots.

  2. This is long overdue. Texans have had one of the more talented rosters in the league under his tenure and he failed to do anything with it.

  7. Easterby signed off on both the Hopkins and Tunsil trades. Is it really wise to keep the guy who actively helped dismantle the Titans?

  9. collectordude says:
    October 5, 2020 at 6:01 pm
    Who’d want the job after what O’Brien has done?

    Anyone. And if you didn’t you shouldn’t be considered for the job after BB, Pete Carroll, or any successful franchise HC or GM leaves either. It’s called hunger and a belief in yourself. Someone offers me his job (they won’t)? I am on a flight to Houston in the morning. Money aside and I am guessing the money is good. Because if you are smart enough to pick apart what he did wrong you must be smart enough to take 2-3 years and make it right.

  11. O’Brien was fine as a coach overall. But he was a disaster GM. And he only wound up GM because the owners fired the last GM without having the next one in place, a huge blunder. Easy to point fingers at O’Brien — and I even previously disliked him for bailing on PSU so I’d be pleased to point fingers at him — but the blame also goes up a rung to ownership for setting this implosion in motion in the first place with some fundamentally bad management. The bungled GM transition was the real big blow that led to today.

