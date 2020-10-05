Texans announce Romeo Crennel is interim coach, don’t address GM role

Getty Images

The Texans have fired head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien, but they have only announced an interim replacement for one of those two positions.

Romeo Crennel will become the team’s interim head coach, Texans owner Cal McNair announced this afternoon.

But McNair did not say anything in his statement about who will take over as the Texans’ GM. That role isn’t as important during the regular season as it is in the offseason, but someone still has to be in charge of personnel decisions, and no one is quite sure who that someone is in Houston right now.

Jack Easterby, the Texans’ executive vice president of football operations, was not mentioned in McNair’s statement, but he is widely believed to be gaining influence within the team’s front office. Easterby is expected to work with McNair on finding the Texans’ next permanent head coach.

The Texans have a lot of rebuilding to do, and it isn’t currently clear who will be calling the shots.