Texans fire Bill O’Brien

Getty Images

After an 0-4 start and longstanding questions about his decision making, Texans coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien has been fired.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that owner Cal McNair fired O’Brien today.

O’Brien’s team has won the AFC South four of the last five years, but since being given full control of personnel, his moves as a GM have been widely panned. Those moves included trading away star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and trading away the Texans’ first-round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021 for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Romeo Crennel is expected to take over as interim head coach. Jack Easterby, who has become the second-most powerful member of the team’s front office, is expected to stay with the team.

The Texans will now move into a phase in which the most important piece — franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson — is in place, but everything else needs to be rebuilt.