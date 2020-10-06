49ers noncommittal on QB order this week

Getty Images

The 49ers are holding out some hope that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can return from his high-ankle sprain this week, which could make the rest of the depth chart a moot point.

But coach Kyle Shanahan left the door open to more movement there, after backup Nick Mullens was benched in favor of third-stringer C.J. Beathard late in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

“That’s something we’ll work through this week,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m still not sure about Jimmy. Just finished [speaking] with the players about 30 minutes ago, so I don’t really know what we’ll do on Wednesday.

“We’ll have a plan by then. But [I] haven’t talked it over with the coaches, yet, so not sure.”

Mullens had shown competence in previous outings, to the extent that some wondered about Garoppolo’s long-term hold on the job. But his three-turnover outing against the Eagles caused the 49ers to go with Beathard for the last 5:42 of the game, and Beathard gave them a bit of a spark. The third-stringer played the final two possessions, and was 14-of-19 for 138 yards.