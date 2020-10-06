Brian Hoyer: Last few days a whirlwind, but no excuse for my play

Getty Images

Every member of the Patriots had to make some adjustments over the last few days because of quarterback Cam Newton‘s positive COVID-19 test.

Safety Devin McCourty said it was “nerve-racking” to go through retesting after finding out about Newton’s test while noting that being in the NFL creates a “sense of security” that most people don’t have in the United States because of the constant testing.

McCourty and others had to reset their minds to play on Monday instead of Sunday, but quarterback Brian Hoyer had even more to do. He had to get ready to start on short notice and struggled before getting pulled in favor of Jarrett Stidham in the second half. After the game, Hoyer said the circumstances were no excuse for his play.

“It was a whirlwind,” Hoyer said, via the Boston Herald. “But that’s just the world we’re living in, in 2020. You just have to make the most of it. It had nothing to do with the bad plays that I had.”

Stidham got off to a good start by leading the Patriots to a touchdown, but a pair of interceptions later in the game helped seal New England’s fate and send them home in hopes of a calmer week of preparation for the Broncos.