Browns expect David Njoku to practice this week

Getty Images

The Browns will be without running back Nick Chubb for a few weeks after he injured his MCL in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but they expect to have another member of their offense back on the practice field this week.

Tight end David Njoku is eligible to come off of injured reserve after missing three games with a knee injury and head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that the team would have him back on the practice field Wednesday.

“I think we will, yes,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com.

Njoku caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Ravens. Austin Hooper and Hunter Bryant have combined to catch 16 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in three games without Njoku.