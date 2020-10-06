Cowboys release Brandon Carr, sign Greg Senat

Getty Images

The Cowboys released backup defensive back Brandon Carr, the team announced Tuesday.

The team signed Carr, a 12-year veteran, to the practice squad after final cuts because of injuries in the secondary. It later signed him to the active roster, but he played only 21 snaps the first four games.

The Cowboys also cut backup offensive tackle Alex Light.

They signed offensive tackle Greg Senat to the active roster off the Browns’ practice squad and added offensive tackle William Sweet to the practice squad.

The Cowboys won’t have right tackle La'el Collins this season and have had starting left tackle Tyron Smith sit out two games. Terence Steele and Brandon Knight both have made starts at tackle for the Cowboys.