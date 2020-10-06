Damontae Kazee tore his Achilles Monday night

Getty Images

Falcons safety Damontae Kazee‘s 2020 season is over.

Kazee was carted off the field during Monday night’s loss to the Packers with what the Falcons said was an Achilles injury. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Kazee tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the year as a result.

Kazee started all four games for the Falcons this year and recorded 20 tackles and a forced fumble. He had 156 tackles, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles over the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was also injured for Atlanta on Monday night and they were playing without Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal after ruling them out on Saturday, so there may be a need for some new blood in the Atlanta defensive backfield.