Diontae Johnson out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Steelers had an unexpected bye week thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Titans organization that led to their game being rescheduled for Week Seven.

While that might not have been an ideal set of circumstances for Pittsburgh, there was an upside for one injured player. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at a Tuesday press conference that wide receiver Diontae Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol.

Johnson’s set for full participation in practice as a result of that development. Johnson had 14 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, but didn’t have a catch before getting hurt in Week Three.

Tomlin said that this week’s practices would determine if fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and defensive back Marcus Allen (foot) will be on track to join Johnson in returning to the lineup.