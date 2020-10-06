Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead qualifies for U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead qualified for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship set to be held at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.

Woodhead and partner Michael Wilhelm combined to shoot a 2-under par 69 at Firethorn Golf Club in Omaha, Neb. on Monday to make it into a three-way playoff for the second qualifying spot. A birdie in extra holes gave Woodhead and Wilhelm the invitation to the championship.

“I can’t wait,” Woodhead said in an interview with Nebraska Golf Association. “I like to play really good courses and obviously that being where (Jordan) Spieth ended up winning a major, it’s a pretty cool deal. This ranks up there with athletic achievements.”

The four-ball championship is a relatively new addition to the USGA’s championship slate. The championship was first held in 2015 and is a two-man, better-ball format. It’s composed of 128 teams of two that play 36 holes of stroke play before the top 32 teams move to match play.

Former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams qualified for the 2019 event held at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. He and partner Greg Berthelot made the round of 16 before being eliminated. The 2020 championship was cancelled due to COVID-19 considerations.

Chambers Bay was the site of the 2015 U.S. Open and will partner with The Home Course in Dupont, Wash. for the stroke play portion of the tournament.

Woodhead spent 10 years in the NFL after a standout college career at Division II Chadron State where he won the Harlon Hill trophy twice, which is the equivalent of the Heisman Trophy for the D-II level. After being signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent, Woodhead also played for the New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Woodhead rushed for 2,238 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career and caught 300 passes for 2,698 yards and 17 touchdowns.