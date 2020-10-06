Isaiah Wilson could return to practice

USA TODAY Sports

Before the Titans had a COVID-19 outbreak, they had Isaiah Wilson.

Now, their first-rounder could be getting back to work.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Wilson could return to practice Wednesday, when the team is hoping to be allowed back in to their facility.

Wilson has already had an eventful first season with the team already, as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice, and was arrested for DUI in September.

From a football standpoint, they would certainly like to have him for depth purposes, so long as he’s accountable and responsible enough to be there.