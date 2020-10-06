It’s the PFT PM Week Four awards

Getty Images

Every Tuesday, PFT PM hands out awards in four categories, with MDS, Charean Williams, and I making our selections for offensive player, defensive player, rookie, and coach of the week.

Every week, I post the video code here and invite you to watch it to see who we picked.

This week, for reasons neither known nor apparent to me given that I’m tired and I want to go to bed, I’ll list the award winners, for those of you who wouldn’t click “play” on a video if it gave you the scores of every NFL game for the next 30 years.

The offensive players of the week: 49ers tight end George Kittle (MDS); Bengals running back Joe Mixon (Charean); Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (Florio).

Defensive players of the week: Colts linebacker Justin Houston (MDS); Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (Charean); Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh (Florio).

Rookies of the week: Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs (MDS); Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (Charean); Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Florio).

Coaches of the week: Saints coach Sean Payton (MDS); Eagles coach Doug Pederson (Charean); Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak (Florio).

If you don’t trust me, watch the video. If you do trust me, watch the video. Seriously, will you just watch the video?