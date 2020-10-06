Jason Pierre-Paul a non-participant at Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Not much changed for the Buccaneers on Tuesday, two days before their game against the Bears.

The only two changes to their practice report were defensive end William Gholston (neck) going from limited on Monday’s estimated report to a full participant, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) from limited to a non-participant.

Receiver Mike Evans (ankle), running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), running back LeSean McCoy (ankle), receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin) and receiver Justin Watson (chest) remained non-participants.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) remained limited.