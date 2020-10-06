Justin Houston: Colts have the best defense in the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 6, 2020, 10:59 AM EDT
The Colts’ defense has been excellent this season. In the opinion of veteran defensive end Justin Houston, no defense has been better.

“We really believe we’re the best defense playing this game right now,” Houston said, via ESPN.

Houston has stats to back up his claim. The Colts are allowing an NFL-low 14 points per game, an NFL-best 4.4 yards per play and an NFL-best 15 first downs per game, and they’ve intercepted seven passes while giving up only five passing touchdowns, the best ratio in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Colts shut down the Bears while Houston sacked Chicago quarterback Nick Foles once, hit him twice and had two tackles for loss. Indianapolis has a stifling defense, and through the first quarter of the season, it looks like Houston is right that they’re the best in the game.

  1. They do have the best D. Darius Leonard is an absolute stud and needs more recognition. I believe he was an 84 in this year’s Madden, Which is insane if you look at his stats his first two years in the league. Other than week 1, they have completely dictated opposing offenses, and it’s quite fun to watch.

  2. the thing is theyre not going to play a good offense until november. and their entire schedule features about 3 and two half games versus good quarterbacks. so yea the colts are going to have the best defense in the league this year. the question is can you make it count for something and win those playoff games for old man Rivers or is he gonna be shuffled off stage early per usual of the past decade?

  4. The Blue Steel defense has been really really really ridiculously good looking so far, but there is a lot of season left to play.

  5. lol lost to the jags…beat the jets vikes bears….hit me up when you guys play an actual offence…

  7. Really, the colts have the best

    Did anybody see what the Patriots defense did to mahomes and the chiefs last night?

  8. They’ve played crap teams and got beat by the Jaguars! Let’s see how they do against the best rushing attack in the league this week!

  9. lmao

    NE dismantles the golden boy Chiefs on national tv (again), actually better than last year, and this guy comes from the crap KC D anyway,
    so what would he know?

    Hilarious.

  10. I think this week will be a good test for both teams. Browns are the number 1 rushing offense and number 4 scoring offense.

  12. “They haven’t played anybody!” – Look at the stats of the QB’s that they HAVE played vs. those QB’s stats vs. everyone else. Darnold hasn’t been great, and has thrown 4 INT’s on the season, but 3 were against the Colts. Cousins put up over 250 yards passing (in a run-first offense) against everyone other than Indy. Minshew has put up 275+ on everyone but Indy. Foles torched Atlanta for 3 TD’s, but only accounted for one garbage time TD against Indy. You can only play who’s on your schedule. Indy hasn’t played anyone “elite”, but they’re still REALLY good until proven otherwise.

  16. Let’s see how the Colts do Sunday against the high flying Browns offense, even without Nick Chubb, they still have Kareem Hunt and others on offense.

  17. Their opponents have a combined 5-10 record and they lost to the Jaguars, let’s not get carried away.

