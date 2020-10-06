Kenjon Barner suspended four games for PED violation

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back/kick returner Kenjon Barner hasn’t been practicing this week because he’s in the concussion protocol and he’ll have plenty of time to get cleared before he will be able to play again.

Barner has been suspended for four games by the NFL for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He will not be able to practice or play with the team until after they play the Giants on November 2.

The Bucs promoted Barner from the practice squad for their last two games. He returned one kickoff for 33 yards and was targeted for one pass while playing 13 overall snaps.

Jaydon Mickens has handled punt returns for the Bucs so far this year and he’s also returned a pair of kickoffs, so he may be seeing more time in the latter role in the coming weeks.