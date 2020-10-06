Khalil Mack remains limited Tuesday

Getty Images

The Bears had no changes to their practice report Tuesday.

Khalil Mack, who has yet to have a full practice this season, remained limited.

The Bears have listed the pass rusher as questionable in the four status reports this season, but Mack has played all four games. His 245 defensive snaps are 87 percent of the team’s defensive snaps for the season.

Mack played 63 of 72 defensive snaps Sunday and made two tackles, including one for loss. He has 1.5 sacks this season.

Safeties Deon Bush (hamstring) and Sherrick McManis (hamstring) again were non-participants. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle, shoulder, hand), offensive tackle Bobby Massie (thigh), receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Woods (thumb) remained full participants.