NFL has told teams not to worry about lower ratings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 6, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
The days of Happy Days have long since ended. But even as live TV viewership continues to dramatically decline, the NFL continues to rule the landscape.

That’s the message that was sent, essentially, by the league office to teams that are fretting about reduced ratings.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that Brian Rolapp, who runs the league’s media operation, sent a memo to all teams on September 25 aimed at reducing their anxiety about an early-season dip in viewership.

“The 2020 presidential election and other national news events are driving substantial consumption of cable news, taking meaningful share of audience from all other programming,” Rolapp wrote, via Ourand. “Historically, NFL viewership has declined in each of the past six presidential elections.”

NFL ratings took a major hit during the 2016 election, with a 14-percent drop. After the election, the numbers were flat in comparison to the prior year.

This year, the COVID-19 situation also has become a factor. With the NBA and NHL pushing their seasons into September, the NFL faced more competition.

“The pandemic has caused several major sports to postpone their schedules, resulting in an unprecedented fall calendar,” Rolapp wrote, according to Ourand. “The result is a crowded content marketplace driving a bifurcation of sports viewers across multiple events.”

Again, Rolapp is right. Beyond the constant fracturing of an audience that once crowded around a TV that had three or four channels (PBS didn’t really count), people now watch whatever they want, whenever they want, however they want.

In the ’70s, American life revolved around the evening TV schedule; we had once chance (pending “re-runs” weeks if not months later) to see a show. If you showed up at 8:10 p.m. ET, you missed 10 minutes of Fonzi and Richie and Potsy and Ralph Malph and the various other out-of-the-blue collateral characters (including Laverne, Shirley, and Mork from Ork) that launched other successful spin-off series.

Today, the entire world operates on-demand. While that reduces the numbers for all television content (except cable news), it underscores the value of properties that can gather a large, live audience.

The NFL continues to be the one thing that does it better than anything else. Thus, Rolapp’s message to teams was simple: Don’t panic, even though through two weeks the ratings had dropped by six percent.

And to those who will respond to this item by chanting “go woke, go broke” or whatever other catchphrase is currently being used by those who want politics out of sports while simultaneously injecting their own politics into sports, that’s a tired and inaccurate take.

Some continue to huff and puff, but nobody is blowing the NFL’s house down. The best games continue to generate huge ratings, despite the national turmoil we continue to endure in multiple different ways. While politics generally will reduce viewership until the election is resolved (and that may not happen on November 3), political statements or gestures or leanings of players, coaches, owners, etc. aren’t hurting the NFL.

  1. And let’s not forget that millions are still out of work and/or struggling financially. Cable and satellite services are expensive luxuries, and even streaming services aren’t cheap anymore if you want sports programming.

  5. Called DirecTv to cancel my Sunday Ticket this year…5 minutes later they were offering it to me for free. Yeah…they are worried.

  6. Good information. The media professionals at the NFL and elsewhere have a much clearer take on our media habits than the casual observer.

  7. political statements or gestures or leanings of players, coaches, owners, etc. aren’t hurting the NFL.
    ——
    They aren’t helping.

  9. Despite the fact that practically no players are protesting during the anthem, and the broadcasts are paying absolutely no attention to any calls for social justice, the fake outrage people will continue to associate kneeling with any slight ratings decline. Of course, these are the same brilliant people who claimed that there would be massive boycotts four years ago and that the NFL would be in massive decline by 2020.

  11. No one watches NASCAR anymore and the NHL ratings haven’t gone up, so this is no biggy. If you’re one of those people who live in a bubble and watch Fox news 24-7, no one cares what you think anyway.

  12. “And to those who will respond to this item by chanting “go woke, go broke” or whatever other catchphrase is currently being used by those who want politics out of sports while simultaneously injecting their own politics into sports, that’s a tired and inaccurate take.”

    Can you be anymore petty, Mikey?

  14. There are a number of former NFL fans that have sold their PSL’s and now refuse to even watch the NFL on TV.

    Just got the check for my PSL’S yesterday and haven’t watched a second of any NFL game this year.

    I’m now watching my NASCAR races live instead of dvring them. Later in the season I’ll be watching and attending NHL games live.

    I’ve been to both an NFL game and an NHL game in the same day before, and have frequently had an NHL game on Saturday followed by an NFL game on Sunday.

    Not anymore.

  15. I’ve been finding the games boring this year personally and haven’t watched a single one in its entirety.

    I know some people like all of the extra scoring, but just about every game I watch feels like arena football or basketball now. The only suspense on most drives is whether it will be a touchdown or field goal. You might as well just tune in at the end to see who has the ball last.

  16. The NFL has been breaking their own revenue records every year, and that’s going to continue. People consume NFL games in a lot of different ways these days. Not just on TV. But the bottom line is the bottom line, and they’re printing money.

  17. The Presidential election keeps people from watching NFL games on free over the air TV on Sundays at 1 and 4 in the East. Sure.

  19. patrickmahomesblockedme says:
    We all know why the ratings are down. It is not a mystery.
    ——
    Exactly, a lot of people are cutting the cord. And local television stations are charging a ton for online access.

  20. Go woke; go broke is as true today as it was in 2016 and every other year. The more these entitled millionaires who believe they are oppressed open their moths, the less people will tune in….fact.

  21. It was be intresting to see who watches the NFL by age group. I would venture to guess the older tier 50+ are tuning out ,while the younger folks are in for the betting and FF. Regardless I would expect to see the NFL continue its decline.

  22. The NFL is trying to tell fans what to think and how to behave instead of listening to what they want. I’m no expert, but I prefer my preaching to come from the pulpit.

