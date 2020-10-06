Packers cut Reggie Begelton

Getty Images

Receiver Reggie Begelton made his NFL debut Monday night, briefly replacing Malik Taylor. He played two offensive snaps and two special teams against the Falcons.

On Tuesday, the Packers cut him.

The Packers signed Begelton to the active roster with Allen Lazard and Davante Adams out. Lazard had core muscle surgery, and Adams missed his second game with a hamstring injury.

Begelton was a CFL all-star last season after catching 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns for Calgary. He signed with the Packers in January and joined the practice squad after being cut in September.

The Packers also announced they released linebacker Curtis Bolton from the physically unable to perform list and receiver Caleb Scott from the practice squad.

The Packers now have holes on their 53-player roster to fill with Josiah Deguara headed to injured reserve.