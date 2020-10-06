Pennsylvania now allows up to 7,500 people to attend events in large outdoor venues

Getty Images

The Eagles and Steelers have not been among the NFL teams with fans in the stands for home games this season, but that could be changing.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday that the state is amending its guidelines for the number of people allowed to be at indoor and outdoor gatherings. Outdoor venues with a capacity of more than 10,000 people will be allowed to have 15 percent occupancy or 7,500 people.

Heinz Field and Lincoln Financial Field would both be capped at 7,500 people under that revision to the state rules.

The changes go into effect on Friday and the Eagles will be in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday, so that may be the first game in the state to have fans on hand this season.