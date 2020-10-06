Pete Carroll says D.J. Reed will be able to return soon from pectoral injury

Getty Images

It appeared as though defensive back D.J. Reed would not play this season after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle during offseason workouts this summer while he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the Seattle Seahawks claimed Reed off waivers when the 49ers released him in August and he’s remained on the team’s non-football injury through the first month of the season. But the addition of Reed off waivers isn’t going to be a move to just stash a player for the 2021 season. Head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that Reed is getting close to being able to return to action for the team this year.

“He’s gonna be back,” Carroll said. “He looks great running. I’ve seen him work out quite a bit. He’s gonna make it back very soon.”

Reed will not be eligible to return until after the first six weeks have elapsed. Rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor and rookie tight end Colby Parkinson also remain on the NFI list for Seattle with running back Rashaad Penny on the physically unable to perform list. All four will be eligible to return after the six weeks are in the books.

The Seahawks have struggled to stop opposing passing attacks the first four weeks of the season and Reed could add some depth and flexibility to the mix when he’s cleared to return. A fifth-round pick in 2018, Reed has appeared in 31 games for the 49ers with 54 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble return touchdown, a sack and two passes defended.

“We’re really excited about him,” Carroll said. “He’s a very versatile football player, really aggressive, play-maker type. He’s played corner and safety and nickel. He’s played all those spots. He’s an exciting guy to add in and I think he’ll come in competing for playtime. We’ll have to figure out what’s the best based on what’s going on at the time but I’m not sure what his date is but he’s quick to return, soon to return though.”