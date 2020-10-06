Raiders put Maurice Hurst on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Raiders had a few players on the reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp, but they didn’t put any players on that list during the first four weeks of the regular season.

That run ended on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been placed on the list.

It’s not known if Hurst tested positive for the coronavirus or if he is quarantined in close contact with someone who was infected. Teams do not announce the reason for placement on the list.

Ten Raiders players were fined by the league after being seen without face coverings at an event for tight end Darren Waller‘s foundation, but there have not been any reports that Hurst was one of those players.

Hurst had 13 tackles and a half-sack while playing 107 defensive snaps over the first four weeks. His timeline for return will depend on the reason why he landed on the list and, if due to a positive test, whether he is symptomatic or not.