Ryan Fitzpatrick to start for Dolphins this week

The Dolphins made it official, announcing very matter-of-factly that Ryan Fitzpatrick would start at quarterback.

That seemed to be the direction coach Brian Flores was leaning yesterday, despite the team’s 1-3 start with the veteran at the helm.

Fitzpatrick threw two picks in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but it wasn’t enough to convince them to make a change.

The Dolphins are being exceedingly careful with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with last year’s hip injury still in the back of their minds, even after he’s been cleared.

Now, Fitzpatrick just has to wait to see whom he’s playing against, as the 49ers are uncertain whether Jimmy Garoppolo will be back for Sunday’s game.