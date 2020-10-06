Sean McVay didn’t get into the “he-said, she-said” with Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that the Giants will not discipline wide receiver Golden Tate for Sunday’s postgame fight with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and that Tate was defending himself after Ramsey threw the first punch.

The two players have a history of bad blood stemming from the end of Ramsey’s relationship with Tate’s sister. They have two children together and Tate has publicly shared his bad feelings about the way Ramsey handled the end of their time together.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he’s spoken to Ramsey since the fight and said that he can’t allow circumstances that lead to “something bad happening for you or for our football team.”

“I didn’t get into the, ‘He said, she said,'” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “It was really more along the lines of ‘Let’s be smart. Let’s make sure we don’t let this take away from what we just were able to accomplish as a team.'”

McVay said any team response to Ramsey’s actions would be handled internally and that he hasn’t heard anything from the league regarding discipline.