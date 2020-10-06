Steelers plan to host 5,500 fans on Sunday

Getty Images

Pennsylvania is now allowing fans at sporting events, and the two Pennsylvania teams will meet in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Steelers announced today that 5,500 fans will be in attendance, the first time Pennsylvania has had fans at an NFL game this season.

“We are pleased to welcome back our fans to Heinz Field this Sunday when we host the Philadelphia Eagles,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We appreciate the guidance of our public health officials to make this possible. Under the guidance provided by the governor’s office, we are limited to 7,500 total in the stadium, which includes players, coaches, stadium staff, etc. Based on these limitations we will only be able to make available to our fans approximately 5,500 seats in the lower seating bowl at Heinz Field. Priority will be given to our season ticket holders who did not opt out this season. Seat selection opportunities will be based on a computer-generated random selection of season ticket holder accounts. Unfortunately, we may not have tickets available for all season ticket holders for this game. All fans entering the stadium will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols throughout Heinz Field.”

The Steelers and Eagles have each played two home games and have six to go, starting for the Steelers on Sunday and for the Eagles in Week Six against the Ravens.