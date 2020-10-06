Titans have no new positive tests for second consecutive day

Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee Titans appears to have waned.

For the second consecutive day, the Titans’ entire team was tested and there were no new positives, according to multiple reports.

That’s a very good sign that the situation has now been contained, and the spread was limited to the nine players and nine staffers who have already tested positive. Under NFL rules, a team can re-open its facility if it has two consecutive days with no new positive tests, so the Titans should be able to return to practice on Wednesday. The league will be monitoring the team’s compliance with all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, and it’s possible that the team could face league discipline if it’s found that some of those guidelines were violated.

It appears likely that the Titans will be able to host the Bills on Sunday, as previously scheduled.