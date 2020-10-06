Titans hopeful they’ll be back in facility Wednesday

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said at at a Tuesday press conference that he’s pleased to see that the team has had back-to-back days without any positive COVID-19 tests for players and other team personnel, but they’re still waiting for further word about when they can get back to work.

Vrabel said that he is “hopeful” that the facility is going to reopen on Wednesday and waiting for word on when that will happen. He said the team is working through multiple schedules that would allow them to prepare to face the Bills whether they are back to work on Wednesday or not. He said his belief is that another set of negative tests would be the biggest factor in reopening as hoped.

Vrabel said that the team has been in “constant contact” with the NFL as the league looks into whether there were violations of protocols that contributed to the spread of COVID-19 last week. He said he stood by the efforts that the team made and that that they will leave any further comment on that front to the league.

The coach wouldn’t discuss specifics about any of the COVID cases, but said that infected players and team personnel are progressing. He also said that he’s comfortable that they’ll have enough healthy players on hand to “take the 48 guys that we feel like give us the best shot to win on Sunday.” It did not sound like expected any of the players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list to play for this week, but didn’t make any explicit statements about anyone’s availability.

Vrabel said he feels the team is “strong mentally as a unit” when it comes to returning from the unexpected break in the schedule and that the 3-0 team will be able to pick up where they left off despite dealing with an unusual set of circumstances.