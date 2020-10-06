Trey Lance declares for 2021 draft

Getty Images

North Dakota State played its only scheduled game for 2020 last weekend and quarterback Trey Lance won’t be back for a 2021 season.

Lance told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that he will forego his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others against Arkansas State last Saturday in a win that ran his record as a starter to 17-0.

“It’s a little bit mind-boggling for me,” Lance said. “It’s been a heck of a ride for the last year. I’ve learned a ton, I’ve grown a ton as a person and a football player. I honestly have to give all the credit to the guys around me, to the strength staff and coaching staff and guys I’ve played with.”

Lance was 208-of-318 for 2,947 yards, 30 touchdowns and one interception over the course of his time in school. He also ran 192 times for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns.

That versatile skill set makes him an intriguing prospect in a quarterback draft class that most people believe is topped by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.