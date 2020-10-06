Vikings to play without fans in Week Six

Getty Images

Many teams are allowing fans back in, little by little.

The Vikings aren’t ready to go there yet.

The team just announced that no fans would be allowed into U.S. Bank Stadium for their Week Six game against the Falcons.

“The Vikings will not be in a position to host fans for the team’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 18, given the continued COVID infection rates in Minnesota, the existing Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that limit indoor venue capacity to 250, and because of our continued prioritization of the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff members and community,” the team wrote in a statement. “We will again have up to 250 family members of Vikings personnel in attendance to further test our game day protocols and will continue to work with state and city officials in hopes of implementing our plan to safely host a limited number of fans later this season.”

The league is letting teams make these decisions on a local basis, and has insisted it creates no competitive advantage.