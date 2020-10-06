With COVID-19 cases increasing in Wisconsin, Packers say no fans indefinitely

COVID-19 cases are increasing in Wisconsin, and as a result the Packers have no plans to allow fans at Lambeau Field.

Although the team had previously been optimistic about the possibility of having fans, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said it’s just not realistic with the worsening situation in Wisconsin.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” said Murphy. “We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.

“We’d all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person.

“We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

It now appears unlikely that any fans will attend any games at Lambeau Field this year.

5 responses to “With COVID-19 cases increasing in Wisconsin, Packers say no fans indefinitely

  2. Hawks fan in peace.

    I don’t like the packers, but they are undoubtedly a foremost establishment in this league.

    The message, the culture, on this subject, that is what real leadership looks like and should be applauded.

  4. Fine, I’ll say it…If this thing was THAT serious, half the country, if not more wouldn’t be saying it’s overblown, the average person wouldn’t need to extend beyond the normal 6 degrees of separation to find a case of covid that MIGHT have been the catalyst for a serious health outcome or fatality. Imagine if it wasn’t reported on ad nauseum. Would anyone even know? I mean sure, play along, wear a mask so people feel warm and fuzzy and you aren’t berated. But the discrepancy between reality and reaction is ridiculous. You’d think every one knows someone who has been tragically touched by this thing and people are dropping like flies. Sorry, I know the pc thing to do is full buy-in and “dON’t bE sELfIsH” but this is dumb. “CaSEs, sO mANy CasES”. Whatever. Open things up already.

  5. Very smart , unlike Missouri who has the 4th highest rate of infection in the US , yet is allowing fans to attend games, not a good idea!
    Plus Can someone please tell the KC coach the face shield he is wearing is TOTALLY ineffective!!!!!

