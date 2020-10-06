With COVID-19 cases increasing in Wisconsin, Packers say no fans indefinitely

Getty Images

COVID-19 cases are increasing in Wisconsin, and as a result the Packers have no plans to allow fans at Lambeau Field.

Although the team had previously been optimistic about the possibility of having fans, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said it’s just not realistic with the worsening situation in Wisconsin.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” said Murphy. “We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.

“We’d all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person.

“We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

It now appears unlikely that any fans will attend any games at Lambeau Field this year.