49ers promote Alex Barrett, designate Richie James for return

The 49ers got Deebo Samuel back from injured reserve for last Sunday night’s game against the Eagles and they’re getting closer to having Richie James back in the receiving corps as well.

James has been designated to return from injured reserve. James hurt his hamstring in Wee One and has missed the last three games, so he is eligible to come off the list in time to face the Dolphins this weekend.

James didn’t have a catch in the opener before getting hurt.

The 49ers also announced that they have promoted defensive lineman Alex Barrett to the active roster. Barrett played two games for the Lions in 2017 and has bounced around the league without adding to that total over the last three years.