Aaron Rodgers on pace for his career-best statistical season

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of good seasons, but the numbers he’s putting up this year exceed anything he’s done before.

Rodgers has completed 98 of 139 passes for 1,214 yards, with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

That’s a completion percentage of 70.5 percent, which would be a career high. (His previous high was 68.3 percent in 2011.) He’s on pace for 4,856 yards, which would be a career high. (His previous high was 4,442 yards in 2018.) He’s on pace for 56 touchdowns, which would be a career high. (His previous high was 45 in 2011.) His zero interceptions would, of course, be an all-time best. (His previous fewest was two interceptions in 2018, which is the fewest in NFL history for a quarterback who started all 16 games in a season.)

With the Packers at 4-0 and Rodgers saying that even his down years would be a career year for most quarterbacks, he has every reason to crow about the way he’s playing this year.