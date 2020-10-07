Bashaud Breeland back from suspension

Getty Images

The Chiefs got stronger in the secondary Tuesday, and Bashaud Breeland resolved a court case from a summer incident that saw a cop pull a gun on him in South Carolina.

The Chiefs reinstated the veteran cornerback after he served his four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

From a football standpoint, they could use the help, as L’Jarius Sneed suffered a broken collarbone in Week Three, after Charvarius Ward broke his hand in the opener.

To make room for him on the roster, they released wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

Breeland also walks in after resolving a case from April. Via WBTV.com, he pleaded guilty last Friday to possession of marijuana in a York County (S.C.) court, and was ordered to pay a $100 fine. Charges including transporting alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving without a license and resisting arrest will be dismissed.

He was charged in April after an incident when he told an officer he was a “marijuana enthusiast” when approached at a gas station. The officer eventually pulled his gun on Breeland when Breeland didn’t comply with his orders.