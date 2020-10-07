Bears working out Kai Forbath

Getty Images

The Bears may be spinning the Wheel of Kickers again, which seems to be their default position.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are working out kicker Kai Forbath today, along with long snapper Andrew DePaola and punter Ryan Anderson.

It’s unclear if they’re looking to immediately replace Cairo Santos, or whether Eddy Pineiro isn’t ready to return from injured reserve because of his groin injury.

Santos made his only kick last week, and is 5-of-7 on field goals this year.

The 33-year-old Forbath was in camp with the Cowboys this summer, and did a couple of stints with the Panthers practice squad this year. He tried out for the Falcons last week.